Two of a kind: Eva, Mike Hagen win second Arapahoe Basin trail running event of summer

At the second race of this summer's Arapahoe Basin Summer Trail Run Series, it was Mike and Eva Hagen who secured another round of Summit County endurance event victories.

Mike Hagen's time of one hour and 54 seconds was the best of the 32 competitors and 22 men who took to the ski area's high-altitude trail running course on Sunday, defeating second-place finisher Andy Ames by exactly two minutes (01:02:54).

In the 10-runner women's race, Eva Hagen ran away from the field. Her time of 01:08:18 more than seven minutes faster than second-place finisher Sarah Hadiji (01:15:41). Eva Hagen's pace was also fast enough to have finished in seventh-place of the 22-runner men's field.

With her third-place finish and time of 01:21:09, Tracy Rupert was the only female participant to finish in the top-5 of the two A-Basin trail running events thus far this summer. At the July 8 race Rupert finished in fourth place with a time of 01:01:46.

On the men's side, both Eric Black (01:05:11) and Walker Llewelleyn (01:06:48) repeated in third and fourth places respectively and were the only two men to secure top-5 finishes at both the July 8 and 22 races.

Sunday's race required runners to ascend 1,700 feet of total elevation gain over the course of 6.4 miles. Competitors began at the ski area's base before running along the Argentine-North Fork Trail to mid-mountain. They then continued up Grizzly Road to the top of Pallavicini before traversing along the Cornice Run to the ski area's patrol headquarters. From the headquarters, competitors then followed the ski area's summer road back down to the Black Mountain Lodge where racers again followed the Argentine-North Fork Trail back to the base for a finish in Mountain Goat Plaza.

Trail running will return to A-Basin on Aug. 18 with the Discrete Cirque Series. For more information on that race, go to ArapahoeBasin.com/event/cirque-series/