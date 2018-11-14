U.S. Olympic Committee visits Denver regarding winter bid for 2030 or beyond

On Tuesday, the United States Olympic Committee conducted a site visit in Denver with the Denver and Colorado Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Exploratory Committee.

"The meeting gave us an opportunity to share our vision for how we could host a world-class, privately funded Winter Games in our state," Rob Cohen, the chair of the exploratory committee, said in a statement, "as well as to share comprehensive operational and financial details that were included in the Denver and Colorado Olympic and Paralympic Exploratory Committee Final Report released this past summer."

A spokeswoman for the exploratory committee, Emily Port, said in an email that Tuesday's site visit also involved a meet-and-greet with the exploratory committee as well as with Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper. Port also added that the USOC group will not visit Summit County as part of this trip.

The exploratory committee's final report is available online at: https://www.denver.org/explore-the-games/final-report/.