U.S. Olympic Committee visits Denver regarding winter bid for 2030 or beyond
November 14, 2018
On Tuesday, the United States Olympic Committee conducted a site visit in Denver with the Denver and Colorado Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Exploratory Committee.
"The meeting gave us an opportunity to share our vision for how we could host a world-class, privately funded Winter Games in our state," Rob Cohen, the chair of the exploratory committee, said in a statement, "as well as to share comprehensive operational and financial details that were included in the Denver and Colorado Olympic and Paralympic Exploratory Committee Final Report released this past summer."
A spokeswoman for the exploratory committee, Emily Port, said in an email that Tuesday's site visit also involved a meet-and-greet with the exploratory committee as well as with Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper. Port also added that the USOC group will not visit Summit County as part of this trip.
The exploratory committee's final report is available online at: https://www.denver.org/explore-the-games/final-report/.
Trending In: Sports
- Jonny Moseley, a ski bum touting a ski rum
- Lindsey Vonn all set to charge after ski racing’s hallowed wins mark
- Powder, TRANSWORLD SNOWBOARDING award shows return to Riverwalk Center Dec. 13, 14
- ‘Bring the stoke!’: OpenSnow’s Joel Gratz energizes locals for winter at Breckenridge speech
- Copper Mountain changes opening day to Nov. 18, Woodward bash still on for Nov. 12
Trending Sitewide
- Bell tolls for Breckenridge trail troll as town council votes to remove controversial art piece
- Danish artist Thomas Dambo wants to save Breckenridge’s embattled trail troll
- In Summit County, government action on short-term rentals leads to new business
- Colorado marijuana study finds positives for law enforcement, usage significantly up