University of Denver rugby to host middle school clinic Saturday in Summit

Saturday will be a big day for girls rugby here in Summit County with the Summit Tigers high school program's annual 7's tournament, which attracts some of the best other competition from within and outside of the state.

And this year, there will be something additional for young middle-school aged ruggers as well.

Throughout the 1-7 p.m. tournament on Saturday at Summit High School, there will be a free rugby skills clinic on campus for middle schoolers. It'll be led by Denver University women's rugby assistant coach Emma Spaulding. A group of Denver University rugby players are also scheduled to be on hand to help run the event.

The state's governing body for the sport, Colorado Rugby, will also be in attendance at the clinic to share information about other upcoming opportunities for middle school ruggers who are interested in learning more about playing the sport.