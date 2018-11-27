Vail mountaineer to discuss climate, Everest voyage

Are you ready for ski season? Dr. Jon Kedrowski will demystify winter weather and climate here in Colorado. Then he'll move on to weather and climate on the other side of the planet, recounting an attempt of Everest this past spring without supplemental oxygen.

Betty Ford Alpine Gardens in Vail is hosting Kedrowski, local author and veteran of over 20 international expedition, for a event at the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens Education Center on Dec. 20 from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for the public and $10 for members. Tickets include light appetizers, beer and wine. Tickets are available at BettyFordAlpineGardens.org or by calling 970-476-0103.

Kedrowski's talk will be geared toward typical weather and snowpack conditions in Colorado for the skier in winter and for the backcountry skier as the end of winter approaches and spring begins. Avalanche safety and backcountry preparedness are included. His book, "Classic Colorado Ski Descents," will be featured to give participants ideas of some of the best places to ski in Colorado. Then Kedrowski will share his experience climbing Mount Everest without the use of supplemental oxygen, with discussions on strategy, risk management and weather considerations for the highest mountain in the world.

Kedrowski grew up in Colorado and has been skiing since he was 2 years old. He climbed his first 14er at the age of 8, finishing each of the 58 Colorado 14ers before he turned 18. In spring 2016 he also completed a challenging journey skiing all the Colorado 14ers in 160 days from January to June.

A veteran of over 20 international expeditions, his recent projects include climbing the seven summits — the highest peaks on each of the seven continents — as well as summiting Everest in 2012. His climbing of Everest in 2012, 2015 with the earthquake in Nepal, and recently 2018 without oxygen have been subjects of documentaries on Dateline NBC, CNN, the Discovery Channel and the Smithsonian. Major companies such as Hewlett Packard, Raymond James, Edward Jones and Vail Resorts often hire Kedrowski to speak on motivation, goal setting, leadership, risk management and unlocking human potential.