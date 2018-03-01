Vail Resorts announces $99 Military Epic Pass, on sale March 6

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Epic Pass this March, Vail Resorts will launch its new $99 "Military Epic Pass" for the 2018-19 season, an option that will go on sale beginning March 6.

In a news release, Vail Resorts spokeswoman Sara Lococo said the pass is intended to honor "the epic service of the company's founders from the 10th Mountain Division and men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces as well as Canadian and Australian military service members."

With its March 6 introduction, the new pass will be priced at a base cost of $99 for active or retired military members. That $99 pass will permit passholders to utilize unlimited access to Vail Resort, Beaver Creek Resort, Whistler Blackcomb, Breckenridge Ski Resort, Park City, Keystone Resort, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Stowe, Wilmot, Afton Alps and Mt. Brighton. The pass also includes Perisher in Australia for the 2019 ski season.

Vail Resorts classifies "active or retired military members" as anyone who is currently serving on active duty, is in the military full-time or a person in the Reserve or National Guard who is currently serving in the Reserves or National Guard. The pass also covers any former member of the uniformed services who is entitled, under statute, to retired, retirement or retainer pay. Examples of this include, but are not necessarily limited to, spending 20 or more years in the military, or permanent retirement by reasons of physical disability.

There is also a $99 pass for active or retired military dependents that will also permit unlimited access to the same resorts. The $99 pass for dependents includes any immediate family of active or retired military members, including spouse and child dependents. Parents of military members are not included.

Vail Resorts is also listing a $499 Military Epic Pass for veterans and veteran dependents. Vail Resorts describes those eligible for the $499 pass as any person who served in the active military and who was discharged or released under conditions other than dishonorable. As for dependents eligible for the $499 pass, it includes all immediate family of veteran military members, including spouse and any child dependents. Parents of military members are not included. Child dependents can get the pass for $269.

The $499 pass also includes unlimited access to Vail, Beaver Creek, Whistler Blackcomb, Breckenridge, Park City, Keystone, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Stowe, Wilmot, Afton Alps, Mt. Brighton and Perisher in Australia for the 2019 ski season.

Vail Resorts is also listing a $269 "Liberty Pass" for active, retired and veteran military members.

This pass permits unlimited unrestricted access to Keystone and Arapahoe Basin Resorts. The Liberty Pass is available for child dependents at $199.

Lococo added that for every 2018-19 Vail Resorts season pass sold, a $1 donation will be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, a nonprofit organization that offers a variety of programs, services and events for wounded veterans of the military.

Vail Resorts says, based on 2017-18 pass sales, they project a donation to the nonprofit in excess of $750,000.