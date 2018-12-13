Watch live: Dew Tour Day 1 — women’s ski slopestyle, adaptive banked slalom, team ski competition

The 2018 Dew Tour gets underway this morning with the women’s ski slopestyle competition from 9-11 a.m..

Check back here throughout the day for Dew Tour’s live video broadcasts of each of Thursday’s events, which will also include adaptive snowboard banked slalom from 11:15 a.m. to noon, the team ski competition from 12:30-3 p.m. Then, later tonight at 8 p.m. at the Riverwalk Center, the Powder Awards will take place.

Women competing in the women’s ski slopestyle competition include Mathlide Gremaud, Giulia Tanno, Elena Gaskell, Maggie Voisin, Kelly Sildaru, Sarah Hoefflin, Tess Ledeux, Johanne Killi, Caroline Claire, Isabel Atkin and Eileen Gu.

In the adaptive banked slalom competition, Summit County locals such as 2018 Pyeongchang Paralympic medalists Mike Minor and Amy Purdy are scheduled to take part.

Then the team ski competition will be all of our first chance to see the world’s best freeskiers attack Breckenridge’s new, video game-like modified superpipe. The team competition between the Armada, Atomic, Faction, Head K2 and Volkl ski brands will also feature slopestyle jib and slopestyle jump competitions.

Dew Tour schedule Friday through Sunday

Friday

Women's ski superpipe 9-9:45 a.m.

Women's snowboard slopestyle 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Team snowboard 12:45-3:15 p.m.

Streetstyle (Washington Street) 6-7:45 p.m.

Transworld Snowboarding Awards (Riverwalk Center) 8 p.m.

Saturday

Men's snowboard superpipe 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Men's ski slopestyle noon-3 p.m.

'Girls Who Ride' Streetstyle 3-4:30 p.m.

Streetstyle open to public noon to 7 p.m.

Sunday

Men's ski superpipe 9:15-10:15 a.m.

Streetstyle open to public 10 a.m. to noon

Women's snowboard superipe 10:45-11:30 a.m.

Men's snowboard slopestyle noon to 3 p.m.