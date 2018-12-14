Watch live: Dew Tour Day 2 — women’s ski superpipe & snowboard slopestyle, team snowboard

Dew Tour action continues Friday with women’s ski superpipe from 9-9:45 a.m., women’s snowboard slopestyle from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., team snowboard from 12:45-3:15 p.m., and the Streetstyle competition on Washington Ave. from 6-7:45 p.m.

Then, the epic day in Breckenridge will round out with the Transworld Snowboarding Awards at the Riverwalk Center at 8 p.m.

Summit County locals Red Gerard and Kyle Mack will compete today, Red in the jibs portion of the team snowboard competition and Mack in the primetime Streetstyle competition in downtown Breckenridge.

Check out Dew Tour’s live coverage below to keep up with the action throughout the day:

SATURDAY

Men’s snowboard superpipe 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Men’s ski slopestyle noon-3 p.m.

‘Girls Who Ride’ Streetstyle 3-4:30 p.m.

Streetstyle open to public noon to 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Men’s ski superpipe 9:15-10:15 a.m.

Streetstyle open to public 10 a.m. to noon

Women’s snowboard superipe 10:45-11:30 a.m.

Men’s snowboard slopestyle noon to 3 p.m.