Wilderness Sports to host Long Ranger’s ‘Hundred Highest’ presentation

On Wednesday, ultra-endurance athlete Justin Simoni of Boulder will speak at Wilderness Sports in Dillon about his 60-plus day journey last summer to climb all 105 peaks on the Colorado Centennial list.

The 6 p.m. presentation will detail specifics of Simoni's successful scaling of the 105 peaks, an undertaking he dubbed the "Tour de Highest Hundred." It was a bikepacking and trail running odyssey he completed in 60 days, 14 hours, 59 minutes and 42 seconds. In addition to the Centennial list, Simoni also scaled some bonus summits,

Simoni, who's also known by his trail name "The Long Ranger," completed his climbs in a self-supported fashion, without the use of any motor-vehicles or aid from outside crew or support. Simoni's presentation will touch on memorable stories and mishaps from the trip. He'll also answer questions, including those about his inspiration to attempt the climbs.

"My father was a fan of Sri Chinmoy, a spiritual guru," Simoni told Climbing Magazine, "who believed long distance runs were a path toward self-transcendence. So running and races to him were more than just about a test of fitness. There was something on the other side worth seeking through all the pain you need to endure."

In addition to the Highest Hundred, Simoni has also finished the Tour Divide and most recently this summer the Mosquito/Ten Mile Range Traverse here in Summit County. At Wednesday's event, he plans to debut his video diary from that route through our own backyard.

In addition to the presentation and a question and answer period, door prizes from Simoni's sponsors La Sportiva and Ultimate Direction will also be available. Additional tickets will be sold to benefit the Summit County Rescue Group.

Recommended Stories For You

RSVP for the event at Facebook.com/events/ 649034 925473906.

To learn more about Simoni's travails, visit HighestHundred.com.