Woodward Copper announces visiting pros for 2019 skateboard camps

Pro skateboarder Ryan Lay gets creative in the Woodward Copper Barn.

Courtesy Woodward Copper

Woodward Copper on Wednesday announced the pro skateboarders who will teach skateboard campers at this summer’s camps at Copper Mountain Resort.

For Week 1 of camp, pro skateboarder David Gravette will coach June 2-8. For Week 6, July 7-13, it’ll be Kevin Romar. For Week 7 July 14-20, David Reyes will be in attendance. From July 28-Aug. 3, Week 9, Phil Hansen will be the visiting pro skateboarder. And for the final week of skateboard camp, Week 10 from Aug. 4-10, Ryan Lay will join campers.

Woodward Copper’s skateboard camps take place in the 19,400-square-foot barn facility, an indoor playground with Skatelite ramps, kickers into foam pits and a pump track. Woodward Copper skateboard campers also take field trips to other skate parks in Summit County.