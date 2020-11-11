Spread the Warmth coffee campaign aims to encourage goodwill through kindness
Summit County and town officials are urging everyone to participate in the Spread the Warmth campaign by buying a $5 gift card to a local coffee shop and gifting it to someone else.
The campaign was created in partnership with Building Hope Summit County to encourage “kindness, community goodwill, physical health and mental health during the winter season,” according to a news release.
To participate, people can purchase a $5 coffee card from the following shops:
- Breckenridge: Coffee Depot, Cuppa Joe, Cool River Coffee, Semplice Cafe, Unravel Coffee and La Francaise
- Dillon: Cameez, Starbucks and The Pour House
- Frisco: Rocky Mountain Coffee Roasters, Next Page Books & Nosh, Abbey’s Coffee and Mountain Dweller Coffee Bar & Roastery
- Silverthorne: Red Buffalo Coffee & Tea and Blue Moon Bakery
The purchaser can then gift the card to someone else to “spread the warmth.” The cards are redeemable at the coffee shop where they were purchased through March 31.
