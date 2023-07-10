Spring Creek Fire update: Containment at 39% with more hot, dry weather on the way

“Exceptionally dry air” later this week could lead to increased activity from the Spring Creek Fire, an update Sunday from the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team states.

While hot temperatures are forecast to persist all week, extremely dry air is also expected Tuesday through Thursday.

“That could be a factor driving fire activity since fire behavior specialists noted this fire consistently reacts to direct sunlight and the drying and preheating of fuel,” the update states.

The Spring Creek Fire is located southwest of Parachute and began June 24 and exploded in size during high heat and strong winds on June 26. It is currently 3,286 acres in size and roughly 39% contained.

There are 531 firefighting personnel assigned to the blaze currently and aerial units involved in efforts include helicopters, drones and more.Spring Creek Road and High Mesa Road are open to local traffic only. No evacuations are currently in place. For public lands closures, go to http://www.blm.gov or http://www.fs.usda.gov for the most up-to-date information.