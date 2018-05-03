Spring storm in Summit County: 6 inches and counting

A strong spring storm blew into Summit County from the northeastern corner of Colorado overnight, blanketing the area with around a half a foot of snow. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the county until noon today.

The National Weather Service predicts additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches this morning. Snow reports from ski areas still open in and around the county are:

Loveland – 7"

Arapahoe Basin – 6"

According to meteorologist Joel Gratz at OpenSnow.com, between the official reports above, which were measured at 5 a.m., and when he wrote his report at 7 a.m., it appears an additional 2-4 inches of snow have already accumulated.

The high today is 40. Tonight’s forecast calls for a chance of rain and snow showers before 7 p.m., then a chance of snow showers between 7 p.m. and midnight, according to the National Weather Service. Some thunder is also possible. Tomorrow calls for sunny skies with a slight chance of thunderstorms after 2 p.m. High of 52.

The National Weather Service warns of slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute. Expect reduced visibilities at times. Summit County’s Bike to School day has been canceled.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reports a closure at I-70 eastbound in Silverthorne (Milemarker 205) due to multiple spun out vehicles. Loveland Pass is closed due to avalanche control.

The road is closed at I-70 eastbound in Vail (Milemarker 176-176) due to safety concerns, and a closure at I-70 eastbound on Vail Pass (Milemarker 180), due to a crash on Vail Pass. No estimated time to open.

A passenger vehicle traction law is in place on I-70 eastbound/westbound between Vail and Silverthorne, and between Silverthorne and Bakerville. Passenger vehicles are required to have snow or mud/snow tires, use chains/alternative traction devices, or be a 4WD/AWD vehicle.

I-70: Full closure between MM 205 and Exit 205 – CO 9; US 6; Silverthorne (Silverthorne). — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) May 3, 2018

I-70 WB: Commercial vehicle chain law between MM 215 (near Eisenhower Tunnel) and MM 228 (Georgetown). — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) May 3, 2018

US 6: Avalanche control between MM 220 and MM 229 (Loveland Pass). Full closure. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) May 3, 2018