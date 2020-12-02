St. Anthony hospital to host webinar on trauma during the holidays
St. Anthony Summit Medical Center is hosting a webinar on handling the holidays after experiencing trauma.
The webinar, which will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, is part of a monthly series on well-being and trauma prevention. The webinar focuses on helping people who are recovering from a traumatic injury cope with the stress of the holidays and the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The webinar will be hosted by Cheryl Meakins, a chaplain and occupational therapist at the hospital.
The webinar is free to attend and can be accessed at Centura.Zoom.us/j/98386352107.
Centura and the hospital will continue to host monthly webinars on topics ranging from bone health to community safety.
