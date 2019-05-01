St. Anthony opens new takeback site for unwanted medications

A new medication takeback opened this week at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center, 340 Peak One Drive, Frisco. The box will be available 24/7 and is one of four locations in Summit County where people can safely dispose of unwanted medications.

A new site for people to drop off unused medications opened Wednesday at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center.

The hospital is at 340 Peak One Drive, Frisco. The box will be open 24/7, and it gives the community a fourth location where people can safely dispose of unwanted medications, including prescription and over-the-counter drugs, vitamins, unused drug injection cartridges and more.

The free takeback sites are part of a countywide initiative and designed to help prevent substance abuse and protect water quality.

Collection began in 2010 and expanded as a countywide partnership in 2016. To date, the boxes have facilitated collection of more than 5,000 pounds of medications. Additional takeback sites are at the Dillon Police Department, the Summit County Sherriff’s Office in Breckenridge and Prescription Alternatives Pharmacy in Frisco.

For more info, including a detailed list of accepted items, go to SummitCountyCO.gov/TakeMedsBack.