St. Anthony receives A rating in hospital safety
St. Anthony Summit Medical Center is among eight Centura-owned hospitals to receive an “A” rating in hospital safety from the spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Guide.
Through the guide, The Leapfrog Group assesses hospitals on patient safety. According to its website, the group is a nonprofit that acts as a watchdog on hospitals and health care systems to ensure they are following the safest practices.
The guide measures using an A-F scale on how well the hospitals prevent medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients. St. Anthony received perfect scores in a number of areas, including preventing infections, avoiding unnecessary cuts and tears during surgery, and working together as a team, according to the hospital’s results.
However, the hospital did not score well in other areas. For every 1,000 surgeries, 1.25 patients had a surgical wound split open. The average number of times this happens is 0.51, according to the results. The hospital also scored below average on dangerous blood clots. For every 1,000 surgeries, 4.02 experienced a dangerous blood clot, while the average is 3.83.
