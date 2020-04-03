St. Anthony Summit Medical Center not accepting ski goggles or homemade masks

N95 masks and other personal protective equipment is pictured at the Summit Community Care Clinic in Frisco on March 30, 2020.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

A recent story in Powder magazine called attention to a New York City emergency physician, who asked Colorado skiers and riders to donate their goggles to help protect health care workers who are intubating patients during the new coronavirus outbreak.

But don’t go rounding up your ski gear just yet. An official from St. Anthony Summit Medical Center said the local hospital will not accept goggles. It also cannot accept homemade masks.

“Could that change tomorrow? Maybe,” hospital communications manager Brent Boyer said. “It’s just one of those situations where everything is day by day.”

Anything donated to the hospital must be unused, in its original packaging and medical grade. The hospital is accepting donations of the following items:

Boxed masks and N95 respirators

Gloves that are still in manufacturer packaging

Packaged gowns or rain ponchos with sleeves

Face shields with eye protection that are labeled for surgical, isolation, dental or medical procedures

These items can be donated outside the front entrance of the hospital from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.