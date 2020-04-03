St. Anthony Summit Medical Center not accepting ski goggles or homemade masks
A recent story in Powder magazine called attention to a New York City emergency physician, who asked Colorado skiers and riders to donate their goggles to help protect health care workers who are intubating patients during the new coronavirus outbreak.
But don’t go rounding up your ski gear just yet. An official from St. Anthony Summit Medical Center said the local hospital will not accept goggles. It also cannot accept homemade masks.
“Could that change tomorrow? Maybe,” hospital communications manager Brent Boyer said. “It’s just one of those situations where everything is day by day.”
Anything donated to the hospital must be unused, in its original packaging and medical grade. The hospital is accepting donations of the following items:
Support Local Journalism
- Boxed masks and N95 respirators
- Gloves that are still in manufacturer packaging
- Packaged gowns or rain ponchos with sleeves
- Face shields with eye protection that are labeled for surgical, isolation, dental or medical procedures
These items can be donated outside the front entrance of the hospital from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.