St. Anthony Summit Medical Center patient being tested for coronavirus

FRISCO — A patient at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco is being tested for coronavirus, according to a representative with the hospital.

The patient, who has a recent history of travel to Italy, came into the hospital’s emergency department Wednesday afternoon with a possible respiratory illness, according to a statement from hospital spokesman Brent Boyer. The hospital is investigating the possible case of novel coronavirus in collaboration with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Results of a test from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are expected back within 24 hours.

According to the statement, the hospital took all recommended CDC precautions in handling the patient, including requiring that the patient wear a mask and be placed in an isolation unit until diagnosis. The hospital has 10 isolation rooms, which are designed to run on a closed system and prevent the spread of infectious disease.

This is the second patient that St. Anthony Summit has tested for coronavirus. Boyer noted that another patient was tested Tuesday and that the results were negative.

The CDC and state lab have conducted 37 tests for coronavirus in Colorado since Jan. 23, and all have come back negative.

The hospital emphasized that the risk to the general public is considered low.