St. Anthony Summit Medical Center recommends getting your flu shot
St. Anthony Summit Medical Center and Centura Health urge everyone 6 months and older to get a seasonal flu vaccine. Influenza is a potentially serious illness that can lead to hospitalization and even death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, getting an annual flu shot by the end of October is the best way to prevent becoming sick with the flu or flu-like illnesses.
Health