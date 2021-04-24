St. Anthony Summit Medical Center to host Kentucky Derby fundraiser

St. Anthony Summit Medical Center’s virtual Kentucky Derby party is free to watch Saturday, May 1, but the public can buy gift packages that include mint julep cups and bourbon-based recipes to celebrate at home. The fundraiser supports the hospital’s scholarship endowment fund to provide educational opportunities to employees.

Photo by Candy Elkind / St. Anthony Summit Medical Center

After a year off due to the pandemic, St. Anthony Summit Medical Center’s Kentucky Derby fundraiser returns. The event raises money for the hospital’s scholarship endowment fund to provide education for employees.

Philanthropy Officer Candy Elkind said the hospital hopes to raise $30,000 to $50,000 from the derby-themed party that takes place at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 1, before the race. The scholarship can help the hospital’s associates pursue higher degrees or any other sort of continuing education. For example, someone in the imaging department might want to get a specific certification or administrative staff might want a master’s degree, Elkind said.

“We’re always trying to help the advancement and development of our associates internally, because not only does it help them, but it helps retention,” Elkind said, adding that the boost in medical support benefits the entire community.

Scholarships vary based on individual needs, but Elkind said the range is between $500 and $20,000. Enrollment for employees runs from May 1 through the end of June, and staff need to be admitted into an accredited program before applying for assistance.

The party will be virtual this year because of the pandemic, though Elkind and CEO Lee Boyles will emcee live from 10 Mile Music Hall. The public can watch on TV8 on cable or online at TV8Summit.com as the live feed is spliced with prerecorded segments of music, messages from scholars and more.

With the derby party being free to watch, the main fundraising opportunity comes from gift packages. For $75, people can receive two mint julep cups, a fascinator and bow tie fit for derby fashion, a cowbell to cheer on racers and other items from sponsors.

If You Go What: 3rd annual Kentucky Derby party When: 3:30-5 p.m. Saturday, May 1 Where: Broadcast on TV8 or online at TV8Summit.com Cost: Free to watch. $75 gift packages available. Visit Centura.org/st-anthony-summit-medical-center-health-foundation to purchase

Alcohol and food are not included, aside from a frosted sugar cookie, but each basket comes with recipe cards in partnership with Breckenridge Distillery. The recipes instruct attendees how to make a mint julep along with a grit cake with shrimp creole, chicken satay with BBQ bourbon sauce and bread pudding with chocolate bourbon sauce.

Cooking demonstrations and a lesson on how to make a mint julep will be shown during the party with the other prerecorded videos. There is no silent auction, however people can scan a QR code on their screens to donate money.

The goal of the annual fundraiser is to eventually raise $1 million, and about $400,000 has been contributed so far over the years.

“As we get older, we’re more interested in our career paths, but financially it might not be easy for us to cover those expenses,” Elkind said. “It’s one less thing that we want our associates to think about. If we can provide that bridge of educational support, that’s our goal.”