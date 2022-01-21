Staberg places 1st in her age group at first international competition
Team Summit Skimo racer Delilah Staberg is following in her older sister’s footsteps as the freshman at Summit High School attended her first international ski mountaineering race over the winter holidays.
Delilah Staberg, who is the younger sister of professional skimo racer Grace Staberg, made her debut on the international skimo racing stage when she raced in Courchevel, France, on the Millet Ski Touring course Dec. 21.
The Millet Ski Touring course has become an institution in the sport of skimo, hosting several world and national championships.
Delilah Staberg raced alongside her sister in the vertical race, which covered 3.2 kilometers and gained 1,640 feet in elevation. Delilah Staberg toed the line with more than 100 racers of all ages and was able to take first in the U16 women’s category with a time of 44:18.
Grace Staberg placed first overall with a time of 27:42, and Delilah Staberg was the next American in ninth overall, separated by a strong pack of seasoned French skimo racers.
Delilah Staberg is also a part of Team Summit’s moguls team.
