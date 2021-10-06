Staberg takes bronze at Broken Arrow Skyrace triple crown in California

Grace Staberg of Silverthorne is photographed during a run in early August. Staberg this past weekend finished third overall in the Broken Arrow Skyrace triple crown.

Andrew Holmes/Courtesy photo

Grace Staberg of Silverthorne raced to a third-place finish in the three-event triple crown at the Broken Arrow Skyrace at Squaw Valley in California this weekend. The event ran from Friday, Oct.1, through Sunday, Oct. 3.

Staberg finished third in Friday’s vertical kilometer race, a 4.25-mile ascent up 3,135 vertical feet to the ski area’s summit. Staberg completed the course in 56 minutes and 24 seconds, and she was the lone female under 20 years old to finish in the top-20.

“I’m happy with my race,” Staberg, 19, said on Instagram. “I know that on my best day, I have more. But on the day, this was my best, and that’s all I can ask for.”

On Saturday, Staberg rallied to fifth place in the women’s race with a time of 5:31:50 — a pace of 11:47 per mile — on the longest course of the weekend, extending more than 45 kilometers with over 10,000 feet of elevation gain.

On Sunday, Staberg finished in 13th place with a time of 2:38:41 — a pace of 11:06 per mile — on the 23-kilometer course, which featured 5,000 feet of vertical gain.

The three results combined placed Staberg behind triple crown winner Allie McLaughlin, 30, of Colorado Springs and Hillary Allen, 33, of Fort Collins.

“Getting to race three completely different distances over the course of the weekend is both a challenge and a blast,” Staberg said on social media. “This was my last big race of the running season, and mostly I’m overflowing with gratitude. I know that I have more in me than I did this weekend, much more. But I raced with a lot of heart, and a big smile.”