Staberg wins another skimo World Cup; Summit trio wins at Monarch Mountain race

Sam Burke of Dillon ascends past the top of the T-bar during the April 2019 Imperial Challenge at Breckenridge Ski Resort. On Saturday, Burke won the Cosmic Series Race the Divide event at Monarch Mountain.

Antonio Olivero / aolivero@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — Near and far, it was an eventful week for Summit County’s ski mountaineering community, even if Monday’s Breck Ascent race was postponed due to weather.

The fourth and final Breck Ascent ski mountaineering race of the series will take place at 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, on Peak 7.

Despite the postponement of the Ascent race, Summit County ski mountaineers found success Saturday at Monarch Mountain at the Cosmic Series Race the Divide event. In the rec/heavy metal race, Summit local Sam Burke raced for Summit Endurance Academy and won the overall event with a time of one hour, 13 minutes and 48.6 seconds.

In the open race, Summit local Jeremiah Vaille won the junior division with a time of 1:25:00. Summit local Jill Seager won the women’s open pro race crossing the finish line in 1:36:28.3.

And over in Europe, Summit High School senior Grace Staberg won her second World Cup event with a first-place finish in the junior girls vertical race at the Jennerstier Ski Mountaineering World Cup in Germany. Staberg’s time of 26:23 was nearly a minute faster than any of the seven other racers.