Stacey Nell chosen to lead Summit County Clerk and Recorder’s Office

Stacey Nell, former chief deputy clerk and recorder, won the election Tuesday, Nov. 8, to become the new Summit County clerk and recorder. Nell, a Democrat, beat deputy clerk Kay Robinson, who ran as an unaffiliated candidate.

As of 8:30 p.m., the votes were 7,793 in favor of Nell and 3,966 for Robinson.

“It’s an honor, first and foremost, for the community to have chosen me to serve as their next county clerk and recorder,” Nell said. “I plan on serving the entire community and continuing my service through that office — through all of the divisions of that office — whether it be through elections and voter registration, recording of real property records, as well as our motor vehicle division. I’m just really looking forward to that. It’s just a privilege to serve.”

Nell’s career in local government began in 2011 when she worked for the town of Frisco at the Visitor’s Information Center. Her career with the Clerk and Recorder’s Office started in 2014 as a deputy recording clerk, but Nell transitioned to being records clerk for the Summit County Sheriff’s Office in March 2016.

She worked there for nine months before returning to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office as chief deputy clerk. In 2021, Nell received her paralegal associates degree from Colorado Mountain College.

Nell said her main priorities were to continue to safeguard elections in Summit County and identify opportunities to make essential services more efficient.