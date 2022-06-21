Starting Hearts receives donation to teach Summit School District students lifesaving skills
Pinnacle Gives, the philanthropic arm of the Pinnacle Companies, has recently given a $5,000 donation to the nonprofit Starting Hearts. The gift will help teach Summit School District children lifesaving CPR and leadership skills.
Starting Hearts is based in Avon, but it opened a Frisco office in 2021. Its mission is to save sudden cardiac arrest victims through free CPR and defibrillator education as well as increase the distribution of defibrillators in public places.
