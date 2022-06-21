Starting Hearts receives donation to teach Summit School District students lifesaving skills

Alex Rae Cooper, from left, Stephen Traweek, Tyler Mikolajczak, Shannon Renner, Lindsay Wilson, Lisa Yates, Adam Green and Sophia Venturo from The Pinnacle Companies are pictured. The organization’s Pinnacle Gives recently gave a gift to the nonprofit Starting Hearts for lifesaving training and education efforts.

The Pinnacle Companies/Courtesy photo

Pinnacle Gives, the philanthropic arm of the Pinnacle Companies, has recently given a $5,000 donation to the nonprofit Starting Hearts. The gift will help teach Summit School District children lifesaving CPR and leadership skills.

Starting Hearts is based in Avon, but it opened a Frisco office in 2021. Its mission is to save sudden cardiac arrest victims through free CPR and defibrillator education as well as increase the distribution of defibrillators in public places.