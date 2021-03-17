Starting Hearts Receives Grant from BGV Gives

Thanks to a grant from BGV Gives, Eagle County nonprofit Starting Hearts will provide life-saving educational courses and training locally to teach people how to respond to sudden cardiac arrest. Defibrillators also will be placed in highly trafficked areas in Summit County.

The grant is a continuation of BGV Gives’ support for heart safety in the community. The philanthropic arm of Breckenridge Grand Vacations donated to Starting Hearts in December, and BGV Gives implemented a defibrillator audit and inspection in Summit County in September.

“Breckenridge Grand Vacations was eager to jump-start the communitywide effort being led by Starting Hearts to facilitate widely accessible CPR and AED education,” Breckenridge Grand Vacations CEO Mike Dudick said in a news release. “Our hope is that there is never a question in finding or using an AED so that more lives can be saved.”

For information on Starting Hearts classes, visit StartingHearts.org .