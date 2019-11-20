Startup Weekend Breck seeks coach and mentor volunteers

Joan Dieter addresses the audience during the sixth Startup Weekend Breck on Nov. 10-12, 2017, at Breckenridge Theater.

Special to the Daily |

BRECKENRIDGE — Startup Weekend Breck is an event designed to help launch local business ideas. This year, the event will take place Dec. 6-8. The event gives aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their ideas, then form teams that work over the weekend to launch a business idea.

The event is looking for locals to volunteer as coaches and mentors to provide guidance to the teams. Interested volunteers can sign up to be a coach/mentor or for event registration by emailing breckenridge@startupweekend.org.