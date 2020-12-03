State accepting feedback on Five Star business restriction program until Dec. 4

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is accepting feedback to a proposed program that would allow certain businesses to be under fewer restrictions due to the novel coronavirus.

The program, which is named Five Star Certification, allows businesses to demonstrate their ability to meet COVID-19 guidelines — such as mask enforcement and symptom screening — and open with fewer capacity restrictions.

As of Thursday, Dec. 3, it remains unclear whether the program will be available to counties in level red, like Summit County. According to the draft framework, the state is looking to see how a pilot of the program in Mesa County affects case numbers before deciding if level red counties will be able to use the program.

Business owners and community members can submit feedback to the draft framework until Friday, Dec. 4, through the state’s Google form. Find a link to the form at CDPHE.Colorado.gov under “Latest News.”