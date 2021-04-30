State Farm grant program returns

Nonprofit organizations can start working on grant applications for this summer’s State Farm Neighborhood Assist program. Each year, it awards $25,000 grants to 40 nonprofits across the country to help fund neighborhood improvement projects.

According to a news release, Colorado has had four winners in the past four years: Fashion FUNdamentals: STEM Enrichment for Girls, Food For Thought, STEM Robotics for Everyone and Weld Food Bank.

Submissions open June 2 and close when 2,000 entries are submitted. Last year, the release states that the limit was reached in less than 45 minutes. Community members can then vote 10 times a day on finalists from Aug. 18-27. Winners that received the most votes will be announced Sept. 29

Visit NeighborhoodAssist.com for submission guidelines, voting and announcements.