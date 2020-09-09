State high school sports association votes against fall football

A football helmet is pictured before the Summit Tigers take on the Battle Mountain Huskies for a homecoming game at Summit High School in Breckenridge on Oct. 11, 2019.

Photo by Liz Copan / Summit Daily archives

The state’s governing body for high school sports on Tuesday night voted against changes to its current plan for high school sports this school year, namely bumping football back up to a fall season.

Colorado High School Activities Association Assistant Commissioner Bert Borgmann said in a statement the association’s board of directors unanimously voted to not reconsider any adjustment to the 2020-21 sports calendar, which was approved Aug. 4. The approved four-season schedule alters and shortens seasons for all state high school sports and postpones sports deemed higher contact, such as football and boys soccer, to spring.

Terita Walker, CHSAA board member and Denver East High School assistant principal, said in the statement school administrators and families “began to reshape their lives” around the four-season calendar.

The vote came a day after CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green and Gov. Jared Polis said they were reconsidering the football season. Polis said Tuesday that if the CHSAA board wants to propose a fall football season, his office “would be thrilled to work with them to make that happen for the districts that are ready to go.”

After the CHSAA board’s vote, Polis said Wednesday that he “fully respects” the association’s decision. Polis added “the important thing is that every CHSAA sanctioned athletic team sport will occur this school year.”