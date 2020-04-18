Update: State Highway 9 open between Frisco, Tiger Road in Breckenridge after single-vehicle crash
Colorado State Patrol: Closure of 4-mile stretch follows pursuit, expect long delays
Update: Colorado State Patrol reported on its social media channels shortly after 9 p.m., on Saturday evening, that the incident has been “safely resolved” and the highway has re-opened.
DILLON — A single-vehicle crash in the area between Peak One Drive in Frisco and Tiger Road in Breckenridge on Saturday evening has shut down a four-mile stretch of Colorado State Highway 9 between Frisco and Breckenridge.
Colorado State Patrol Corp. Alvarado confirmed at 8:15 p.m., Saturday evening that there is an active incident regarding a pursuit in that area that resulted in the single-vehicle incident.
The Colorado Department of Transportation posted on its social media channels shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening that traffic in both directions on the highway is currently closed and to expect long delays on the thoroughfare that is a primary route of transportation between Frisco and Breckenridge, including the highway’s junction with the southern terminus of Swan Mountain Road.
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
