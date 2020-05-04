State offers free dental services to low-income seniors

Older adults who cannot afford dental care have another option with the Colorado Gerontological Society’s program.

The Low Income Senior Dental Program offers exams, X-rays, fillings, extractions, full and partial dentures and relines, according to a news release from the society. The program is available to anyone 60 and older who is economically disadvantaged.

The program is offered only to people who do not have dental insurance in any other form, including Medicare and Medicaid. It is funded by a grant from the Colorado Department of Health Care and Policy Financing.

Services are offered in Summit County, Denver and Eagle County as well as a number of other areas throughout the state.

To enroll in the program, people who are eligible can call 303-333-3482 or download the application online at SeniorAnswers.org/programs/dental-grants.