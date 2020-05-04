State offers free dental services to low-income seniors
Older adults who cannot afford dental care have another option with the Colorado Gerontological Society’s program.
The Low Income Senior Dental Program offers exams, X-rays, fillings, extractions, full and partial dentures and relines, according to a news release from the society. The program is available to anyone 60 and older who is economically disadvantaged.
The program is offered only to people who do not have dental insurance in any other form, including Medicare and Medicaid. It is funded by a grant from the Colorado Department of Health Care and Policy Financing.
Services are offered in Summit County, Denver and Eagle County as well as a number of other areas throughout the state.
Support Local Journalism
To enroll in the program, people who are eligible can call 303-333-3482 or download the application online at SeniorAnswers.org/programs/dental-grants.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User