State officials suggest 50% capacity on ski areas this winter at preliminary meetings

Finley Anderson of Evergreen wears a surgical mask while waiting for Arapahoe Basin Ski Area to reopen to the public May 27. After more than a two-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, A-Basin was granted a variance and allowed to reopen to as many as 600 skiers or riders per day.

Photo by Jason Connolly / Summit Daily archives

KEYSTONE — As winter quickly approaches, ski area CEOs and county leaders are looking to the state for guidance on how the resorts should operate.

A series of meetings between local government leaders, state leaders and ski area stakeholders took place this week. At a Summit County Board of Health meeting Thursday, Aug. 13, County Manager Scott Vargo said the state has taken the time to listen to concerns and ideas about the upcoming season.

One of the state’s suggestions to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus is a 50% capacity on all resorts, which ski area leaders opposed, according to Vargo.

“They look at that as, ‘Well, we can’t operate effectively at a 50% capacity,'” he said.

Ski area leaders were OK with 50% capacity limits on restaurants, transit and retail operations, however, Vargo said.

“The idea of the hill capacity being cut in half, that was very troubling,” he said.

Vargo said the meetings overall had “good feedback” and “good dialogue” as the counties and resort leaders anxiously await more guidance from the state.