State officials suggest 50% capacity on ski areas this winter at preliminary meetings
KEYSTONE — As winter quickly approaches, ski area CEOs and county leaders are looking to the state for guidance on how the resorts should operate.
A series of meetings between local government leaders, state leaders and ski area stakeholders took place this week. At a Summit County Board of Health meeting Thursday, Aug. 13, County Manager Scott Vargo said the state has taken the time to listen to concerns and ideas about the upcoming season.
One of the state’s suggestions to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus is a 50% capacity on all resorts, which ski area leaders opposed, according to Vargo.
“They look at that as, ‘Well, we can’t operate effectively at a 50% capacity,'” he said.
Ski area leaders were OK with 50% capacity limits on restaurants, transit and retail operations, however, Vargo said.
“The idea of the hill capacity being cut in half, that was very troubling,” he said.
Vargo said the meetings overall had “good feedback” and “good dialogue” as the counties and resort leaders anxiously await more guidance from the state.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User