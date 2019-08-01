State parks are free Monday, Aug. 5, to celebrate Colorado Day

A mule deer buck in velvet hears something in the distance near Bailey, Colorado. All 41 Colorado state parks will have free entry on Monday, Aug. 5 to celebrate Colorado Day.

Courtesy of Colorado Parks & Wildlife

FRISCO — In celebration of Colorado Day, and the 143rd birthday of the state, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering free entry to all 41 state parks Monday, Aug. 5. Colorado’s birthday is Thursday, Aug. 1, and state parks celebrate the occasion each year with free entrance on the first Monday of the month.

Colorado Day was created by the state Legislature to mark the anniversary of statehood, granted in 1876 by President Ulysses S. Grant.

All other park fees, including camping reservations and fishing licenses, remain in effect.

Visit the CPW park finder at CPW.state.co.us to learn more about Colorado’s state parks.