State parks are free Monday, Aug. 5, to celebrate Colorado Day
FRISCO — In celebration of Colorado Day, and the 143rd birthday of the state, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering free entry to all 41 state parks Monday, Aug. 5. Colorado’s birthday is Thursday, Aug. 1, and state parks celebrate the occasion each year with free entrance on the first Monday of the month.
Colorado Day was created by the state Legislature to mark the anniversary of statehood, granted in 1876 by President Ulysses S. Grant.
All other park fees, including camping reservations and fishing licenses, remain in effect.
Visit the CPW park finder at CPW.state.co.us to learn more about Colorado’s state parks.
