State patrol requesting assistance after Saturday hit-and-run accident with cyclist

The Colorado State Patrol is requesting assistance in locating a car that may have hit a bicyclist on Loveland Pass Saturday morning, according to a news release from the patrol.

At around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, a 52-year-old man from Fruita was struck by a car on the eastbound shoulder of U.S. Highway 6 just above Arapahoe Basin Ski Resort. Summit Fire & EMS responded to the scene and found the bicyclist unconscious with “significant injuries,” according to the release.

The man was transported to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in an ambulance. He’s now in stable condition.

Troopers believe the car involved is a 2011-2015 Ford Explorer with damage to the passenger front fender. The color of the car remains unknown.

Anyone with information about the car can call Colorado State Patrol dispatch at 970-824-6501 and reference case number 4C-20-1602.