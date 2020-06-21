State Senate candidate Debra Irvine signs pledge to support congressional term limits

DILLON — Debra Irvine, who is running for Colorado Senate District 8 in the Republican primary, has pledged to support congressional term limits by signing U.S. Term Limits’ Term Limits Convention pledge.

Irvine is the first signer of the pledge in this election race according to a release from U.S. Term Limits. U.S. Term Limits is gathering support from state lawmakers in hopes of getting 34 states to apply for an amendment proposal convention regarding term limits on Congress. The pledge reads: “I pledge that as a member of the state legislature I will cosponsor, vote for, and defend the resolution applying for an Article V convention for the sole purpose of enacting term limits on Congress.”

