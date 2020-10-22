State Senate candidate Karl Hanlon suspends fundraising to support fire relief efforts

Senate District 8 candidate Karl Hanlon announced Thursday that his campaign would be suspending fundraising for the rest of the race to support wildfire relief efforts.

Hanlon’s campaign called on his supporters to redirect their donations to organizations combating the East Troublesome Fire burning in Grand County.

“I started this campaign to be an advocate for the working families of Senate District 8, and our communities are facing the life-and-death impacts of climate change in our district today,” Hanlon said in a release. “It would be irresponsible not to do what we can to support our community when we have the chance.”

Hanlon’s campaign encouraged contributions to The Grand Foundation Wildfire Emergency Fund and the American Red Cross Western Wildfires Fund.

Hanlon, a Democrat, is running against incumbent Republican Bob Rankin for the Colorado Senate District 8 seat, which represents Summit, Garfield, Grand, Jackson, Moffat, Rio Blanco and Routt counties.