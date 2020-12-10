State updates level red restrictions, classifying religious activities as essential

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment updated its restrictions for counties in level red on Monday, Dec. 7, according to a news release.

The new restrictions now classify houses of worship and the activities associated with them, such as weddings and funerals, as essential. The new classification means that places of worship are able to exceed maximum capacity if they cannot conduct the essential activity under the current restrictions, according to the news release.

Houses of worship still have to require masks indoors and ensure 6-foot spacing between members of different households.

The new restrictions also allow museums, zoos and aquariums to open indoors at 25% capacity with up to 25 people per room for educational purposes.

The state’s health department has information on specific guidance for all industries at COVID19.colorado.gov.