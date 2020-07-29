Statewide virtual golf fundraiser starts Saturday

​The Rocky Mountain Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America is asking Colorado golfers to play a round this August to help raise money for Huntington’s disease funding and awareness.

Begining Saturday, the fourth annual Fairways for Hope golf tournament is open to all golfers across the state. Last year, golfers convened and played at Raccoon Creek Golf Course in Littleton.

The Huntington’s Disease Society of America is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of people with Huntington’s disease and their families. The disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain.

For questions about sponsorship and donations, email Matt Park at fairwaysforhope@gmail.com. For more information or to make an online donation, visit RockyMountain.HDSA.org/about/2020-fairways-for-hope.

