Steadman Clinic opens expanded facility in Frisco, featuring the county’s first 3T MRI

A Canon 3T MRI machine in operation. Steadman has Summit County's first 3T MRI, which produces better images of organ and tissue.

Courtesy of the Steadman Clinic

The Steadman Clinic, a world-renowned orthopedic practice based in Vail, opened a new clinic at the Basecamp retail center in Frisco last month, offering more services and orthopedic care to Summit County’s hard-playing residents. The clinic will also be a shorter drive for Front Range clients seeking care.

The revamped clinic in Frisco, which is also aligned with the nonprofit Steadman Philippon Research Institute, features a state-of-the-art imaging center. The facility is equipped with the first 3 Tesla MRI machine in Summit County. The machines feature a more powerful magnet that produces better, clearer images of organs and tissue.

Aside from top-of-the-line equipment, the clinic will have four orthopedic specialists on staff: Dr. Randy Viola, who specializes in hand, wrist, elbow and orthopedic trauma; Dr. Tom Hackett for complex knee, shoulder and elbow procedures; Dr. Matthew Provencher for shoulder, knee and sports surgery; and Dr. C. Thomas Haytmanek Jr., who performs foot, ankle and trauma surgery.

“We can now bring the highest level of technology and quality of care to Summit County,” Hackett said in a press release. “The same care we provide to top professional athletes and Olympians is now available to weekend warriors there. It’s exciting. Frisco is a growing, expanding community with lots of energy and promise. We are thrilled to contribute new services to the region, including wellness education.”

The Steadman Clinic has treated top athletes and celebrities, and is a pioneer in certain procedures, such as microfracture surgery. The clinic’s associated research institute uses information gleaned from the its cases to innovate and improve procedures in real-time.

“As in everything we do, our goal with the new Frisco facility is to provide the best possible patient experience,” said Kelly Adair, COO of The Steadman Clinic and SPRI in a press release. “The expanded space and significant investment we’ve made to provide the best imaging equipment … will enable us to deliver turnkey orthopedic services in one location. We also plan to expand to biologics, and just as we do in Vail, we can translate our research findings from SPRI in real time to our patients in the Frisco clinic.”

The Steadman Clinic’s pumped-up operation in Frisco now pits it against the other major orthopedic clinics in Summit, including Vail-Summit Orthopaedics and St. Anthony Summit’s newly opened Summit Orthopedics at Panorama.

The Steadman Clinic’s main claim to fame is from its namesake founder, Dr. Richard Steadman, and his work with ski athletes. Steadman, originally from Texas, pioneered knee injury research and surgical techniques. He became chief physician for the U.S. Ski Team back in 1976.

Steadman’s work with skiers was so revered that he was elected to the U.S. National Ski Hall of Fame in 1989 and the Colorado Ski Hall of Fame in 2001. The Steadman Clinic in Vail has been operating since the early 90s.

Steadman retired from active practice in 2014, but his legacy and reputation lives on with the Steadman Clinic. With the Frisco branch, the clinic is now more prominent in the community than ever.