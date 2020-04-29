Steamboat gondola to be auctioned off to raise funds for COVID-19 relief
After nearly four decades of service, Steamboat Resort retired the Silver Bullet, the first eight-passenger gondola ever built in the world. It was named in honor of Steamboat’s western heritage and the 766 kegs of Coors Light beer that were used in the initial ballast testing.
The original cars were auctioned off to benefit local nonprofit organizations. In light of the current pandemic, the Colorado Group Realty Charitable Foundation is donating its retired Steamboat gondola and will split 100% of the proceeds between four local nonprofits: Advocates of Routt County, Routt County United Way, Routt County Council on Aging and Integrated Community.
The money raised from the sale of the gondola will provide crucial resources for each organization to expand their already stretched needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The auction ends at 8 p.m. Friday, May 1. To participate, click here.
