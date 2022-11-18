Steamboat Resort announces largest opening day in nearly a decade

Steamboat Resort will open for the 2022-23 season with with 17 trails and nearly 100 acres of terrain.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Resort is scheduled to open on Wednesday, Nov. 23, with 17 trails and nearly 100 acres of terrain, according to a news release on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The amount of terrain is the most available on opening day since the 2014/2015 season eight years ago. The release credits Steamboat snowmaking teams for the ability to open so much terrain so early, as well as five feet of pre-season snowfall.

Skiers and riders will have acess to Christie Peak Express, the Gondola and Burgess Creek as well as two base area magic carpets.

Opening day trails include:

Sitz Back

Sitz

Jess’ Cutoff

Vogue

Short Cut

Stampede

Heavenly Daze

Wrangler

Buckaroo

Arc

Tower

Rudi’s

Lightning

Ego

Lower Rainbow

Skyline

Velvet

Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. is also expected to debut new features in the base area on opening day, such as the ice rink and stage .

This story is from SteamboatPilot.com .