Steamboat Resort bike park to completely open for first time since 2018

A rider flies over a jump at Steamboat Bike Park. The park will open for the 2023 summer season for bikers of all experience levels.

Joel Reichenberger/Steamboat Pilot & Today archive

STEAMBOAT RESORT — The Steamboat Bike Park at Steamboat Resort will be fully open this summer, along with Christie Peak Express lift and the Steamboat Gondola, for the first time since 2018.

The park was closed last summer because of construction as part of the resort’s Full Steam Ahead project . The park had limited access in 2021 and was fully closed in the 2020 summer due to the pandemic. The park was also mostly closed in the summer of 2019 due to the installation of the Steamboat Gondola . A gondola has not serviced a fully open bike park since 2018.

The lack of access brewed some frustration among the mountain bike community , but in 2022 the resort assured the community that it remained committed to the future of the trail system.

When fully operational, the Steamboat Bike Park offers more than 50 miles of downhill trails and freeride terrain for recreational use. There are also several wooden and dirt features for riders of all experience levels.

Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. Communications Manager Maren Franciosi said details are still being finalized, and information on opening dates will come this spring.

This story is from SteamboatPilot.com .