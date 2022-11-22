Steamboat Resort’s big opening day gets bigger

Late October weather had the slopes of the Steamboat Ski Resort looking like winter on Oct. 26, 2022. The Resort will open for the 2022/23 season on Wednesday, Nov. 23, with six lifts and 34 trails open. The largest opening day in nearly a decade.

Before it opens for the 2022-23 winter season on Wednesday, Nov. 23, Steamboat Resort has announced even more additions to its opening day trail roster.

On Monday, Nov. 21, the resort reported receiving 5 feet of snow in the past month, which will allow on-mountain crews to open six lifts and 34 trails, covering 257 acres of terrain, on opening day.

This is the first time in nearly a decade where multiple lifts will be open on the first day of the season, including Four Points and Burgess Creek. The Buckaroo and Wrangler magic carpets will be operating at the base area as well.

Opening day festivities are scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday with the grand opening of Skeeter’s Ice Rink at 10:30 a.m.

More information on lift and terrain openings can be found at Steamboat.com .

Opening Day Lifts:

Gondola

Four Points

Wrangler Magic Carpet

Christie Peak Express

Burgess Creek

Buckaroo Magic Carpet

Opening Day Trails:

Arc

BC Lift Line

Blizzard

Buckaroo

Chisolm Trail

Cyclone

Ego

Heavenly Daze

Hurricane

Jess’ Cutoff

Lightning

Lil Rodeo Terrain Park

Rainbow (Upper)

Rainbow (Lower)

Nelson’s Run (Upper)

Norther

Park Lane

Rudi’s Run

Short Cut

Sitz

Sitz Back

Skyline

So What

Stampede

Tornado

Tornado Lane

Tower

Twister (Upper)

Typhoon

Velvet

Vogue

Why Not (Upper)

Whiteout

Wrangler

