Steamboat Resort’s big opening day gets bigger
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Before it opens for the 2022-23 winter season on Wednesday, Nov. 23, Steamboat Resort has announced even more additions to its opening day trail roster.
On Monday, Nov. 21, the resort reported receiving 5 feet of snow in the past month, which will allow on-mountain crews to open six lifts and 34 trails, covering 257 acres of terrain, on opening day.
This is the first time in nearly a decade where multiple lifts will be open on the first day of the season, including Four Points and Burgess Creek. The Buckaroo and Wrangler magic carpets will be operating at the base area as well.
Opening day festivities are scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday with the grand opening of Skeeter’s Ice Rink at 10:30 a.m.
More information on lift and terrain openings can be found at Steamboat.com.
Opening Day Lifts:
- Gondola
- Four Points
- Wrangler Magic Carpet
- Christie Peak Express
- Burgess Creek
- Buckaroo Magic Carpet
Opening Day Trails:
- Arc
- BC Lift Line
- Blizzard
- Buckaroo
- Chisolm Trail
- Cyclone
- Ego
- Heavenly Daze
- Hurricane
- Jess’ Cutoff
- Lightning
- Lil Rodeo Terrain Park
- Rainbow (Upper)
- Rainbow (Lower)
- Nelson’s Run (Upper)
- Norther
- Park Lane
- Rudi’s Run
- Short Cut
- Sitz
- Sitz Back
- Skyline
- So What
- Stampede
- Tornado
- Tornado Lane
- Tower
- Twister (Upper)
- Typhoon
- Velvet
- Vogue
- Why Not (Upper)
- Whiteout
- Wrangler
This story is from SteamboatPilot.com.
