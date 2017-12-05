Steamboat Ski Touring Center is looking for skiers’ best snow dance

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Birgitta Lindgren is looking for the dance moves that will bring snow to the mountains of Northwestern Colorado, and dancers will have the chance to win a $25 gift certificate if they make a video of their dance and post it on the Steamboat Ski Touring Center’s Facebook page.

“We were sitting here with nobody yesterday and thought what can we do to generate some excitement and some business maybe,” Lindgren said.

The Steamboat Ski Touring Center is still waiting for a few more inches of snow before it can open its trails for the 2017-18 season.

She was thrilled with the snow that fell overnight Sunday into Monday but isn’t as happy about the forecast that is calling for warmer temperatures and little or no snow through the weekend.

“This is our 38th winter, and I’ve seen it all,” Lindgren said of past openings. “The past five years our average opening day has been Nov. 17, so that makes this a little harder.”

Until the snow arrives, Lindgren said the shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, and the staff will try to stay busy renting skis and getting equipment ready for when the snow starts to fly. Once the snow comes, the shop will extend its hours until 5 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

“Anytime you are dealing with Mother Nature and that is who you have to rely on, you have to prepare yourself,” Lindgren said. “When you have the good years, you are thankful for those good years. But you can’t afford to have no snow last for too long no matter how well you plan.”

Lindgren said she is trying to stay upbeat and realizes she has very little control over what the weather will do. She said people are skiing on top of Rabbit Ears Pass, and Bruce’s Trail has given skiers a chance to get some early season snow under their skis at the higher elevations.

But until the snow started falling early Monday morning the scenery around the Steamboat Ski Touring Center was a little too green for Lindgren’s taste.

The Steamboat Ski Touring Center’s 14 employees are currently on hold, and a decision will have to be made on whether or not the center can host the annual Steamboat Nordic Camp, which is scheduled for this weekend. That camp was supposed to take place Saturday and Sunday and is put on by Emily Lovett and Katie Lindquest to grow interest and build a community for cross country skiing and snowshoeing in Routt County.

Lindgren said the trails at the Touring Center got about 2 inches from the last storm, but she said she needs between 8 and 12 inches on the ground before she can start preparing trails.

She said the shop is open and filled with the latest skiing gear, and some people are renting skis and heading to the top of Rabbit Ears in search of snow.

The Touring Center is also offering ski waxing punch cards, which are normally five waxes for $65, at half price. Those punch cards can be purchased for $32.50 through Dec. 15.

“We are here to get people ready, so that they are prepared when the snow finally arrives,” Lindgren said. “Hopefully, that will be soon.”

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.