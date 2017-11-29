Steamboat skiers rewarded for devotion to Champagne Powder, $25 for every 25 days skied

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Ski Area wants to reward skiers who take full advantage of their season passes.

The ski area has rolled out a pilot program that will give skiers a $25 restaurant voucher for every 25 days skied.

“It’s kind of a way for us to say 'thanks' to our season pass holders,” ski area spokeswoman Loryn Kasten said.

The Ski Your Pass Off promotion does not apply to complimentary passes, Kids Ski Free passes or eight- and 15-day passes.

Passport Club pass holders are eligible.

In order to be eligible, pass holders need to link their credit card to their pass through the ski area's Resort Charge program.

“It makes it that much easier to pay for things at the resort,” Kasten said.

After accumulating 25, 50, 75 or 100 days on the mountain, skiers will receive an email with instructions on redeeming the voucher at any of the restaurants operated at the ski area.

“We want to recognize people who ski so many days a year,” Kasten said.

Additional terrain

Warm weather, which has flirted with record-high temperatures, has challenged snowmaking operations at the ski area.

On Wednesday, the ski area opened for the season with trails accessed via the Christie Peak Express lift. On Thursday, the ski area started running the gondola and opened the Heavenly Daze trail.

It is unclear what terrain will open next and when.

“We’ll focus on snowmaking, and then based on how Mother Nature is cooperating, we’ll decide about what to open next,” Kasten said.

Overnight temperatures this week should aid snowmaking.

Temperatures are expected to dip down to 20 degrees Tuesday night before getting into the teens Wednesday and Thursday night.

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland.