Steamboat Springs edges Summit girls lacrosse 8-7

Summit High School junior Avey Riberdy defends during the girls varsity lacrosse team's season opener vs. Battle Mountain on May 8 in Breckenridge.

Photo by Ashley Low

The Summit High School varsity girls lacrosse team narrowly lost 8-7 to Steamboat Springs on Tuesday, May 25, at Summit High School in Breckenridge.

Tigers head coach Samantha Lonsway said Summit played well in the midfield and controlled time of possession thanks to wins at the faceoff X from freshman Ella Rader. Lonsway said the team did a better job against the Sailors advancing the ball upfield by pass rather than run.

Rader led Summit with three goals and scored the game-tying goal in the final minute of regulation. Rader then won the ensuing faceoff and attacked the Sailors net before a penalty sent her for an 8-meter shot. Rader didn’t score on the 8-meter shot, and Steamboat won the game in sudden-death overtime after winning the opening faceoff of the session.

Lonsway said the Tigers played well on the defensive end in the second half, anchored by the play of junior Avey Riberdy, junior Caroline Fischer and freshman Chloe Nicholds. In net, Summit senior Sydney Mullins made 13 saves.

Lonsway played Summit’s seniors on the team’s early senior night and was happy with how the group contributed.

“It was awesome for CJ (Novotna) to get a goal. And Angel LeBaron, it was awesome to see her win a bunch of faceoffs; she was aggressive,” Lonsway said about the seniors group. “And having Kalee (Padilla) on defense made us a better group as a whole with her being the leader back there.”