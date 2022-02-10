Steep Brewing & Coffee Co. releases Brave Noise beer to benefit Summit Advocates for Victims of Assault

Steep Brewing & Coffee Co.’s Brave Noise pale ale releases Feb. 11. The beer benefits Summit Advocates for Victims of Assault.

Jefferson Geiger/Summit Daily News

Keystone’s Steep Brewing & Coffee Co. is taking part in its first international beer collaboration. The brewery is releasing its version of the Brave Noise pale ale Friday, Feb. 11, to stand in solidarity with survivors of gender discrimination, racism, sexual assault and harassment in the beer industry.

The collaboration comes from Brienne Allan in Salem, Massachusetts. In May of last year, the brewer at Notch Brewing started a viral movement when she asked women in the industry to share their stories about sexism. It sparked an outpouring of responses, and Allan went on to create the Brave Noise pale ale and its mission shortly thereafter.

Similar to Colorado Strong, All Together and other collaborations, a recipe is sent out after breweries sign up online. They are then free to tweak the recipe as they wish — like Athletic Brewing making a nonalcoholic version — and over 200 breweries are taking part in Brave Noise. Homebrewers and bars are also encouraged to participate.

“It’s our way of giving support to women in the brewing industry,” Steep head brewer Levi Peterson said.

Collaborators have to do more than simply brew the beer. Before the recipe is sent out, breweries must submit a code of conduct and then publish it for staff and guests to see that the brewery is serious about fostering a safe environment.

Not only that, but a portion of the beer’s proceeds must be donated to a like-minded organization. Steep decided on $1 per pint sold going to Summit Advocates for Victims of Assault. The nonprofit operates a domestic violence and sexual assault hotline, provides shelter, assists victims and more.

Summit Advocates also has a safe bar program where they train staff at establishments to help those in need. For instance, Steep uses an “angel shot” that can be ordered to let a bartender know that a customer feels unsafe.

“We’re protecting people in house, and we’re promoting that no one is alone,” said Kelly Layne, outreach and education coordinator with Summit Advocates. “People are going to drink, so anything that we can all do to encourage doing it safely is great.”

Steep Brewing & Coffee Co. brewers Levi Peterson, front, and Mike Mastrobuono make the Brave Noise pale ale Jan. 25. The beer is part of an international collaboration started by Brienne Allan to tackle sexism in the beer industry.

Jefferson Geiger/Summit Daily News

According to the Brave Noise website, Horse & Dragon Brewing, Odell Brewing Co. and Our Mutual Friend Brewing are the only other Colorado breweries participating. However, Brave Noise beers can be released through the end of December 2022, an extension from the previous window that ended in October 2021.

Brave Noise is available at both of Steep’s taprooms, and I sampled it at Steep’s flagship location, 23110 U.S. Highway 6. The pale ale is slightly under 5% alcohol by volume and made with Mosaic and Sabro hops. It has a strong, grassy aroma, yet I instead taste mellow fruit flavors while sipping the smooth body.

Steep used the same yeast and similar late dry hop methodology as it does with its hazy India pale ale, turning it almost into a sessionable IPA. It’s an approachable beer that anyone should be able to enjoy, just like how everyone should be welcoming in the brewing industry.

Jefferson Geiger



Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Have a question about beer? Send him an email at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.