Stewart Title to host food drive for Family & Intercultural Resource Center

The Family & Intercultural Resource Center’s food bank is making an extra effort to help people who have been affected by the COVID-19 shutdown. The Breckenridge food pantry is pictured here March 18. Businesses that have donated their food to the nonprofit include Vail Resorts, the owners of Sauce on the Blue and Quandary Grill, among others.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Stewart Title is accepting nonperishable food items to be donated to the Family & Intercultural Resource Center, which offers daily food banks for community members in need.

Items in high demand include: canned tuna, canned chicken, peanut butter, dry pasta, pasta sauce, canned fruit and vegetables, boxes of macaroni and cheese and soup.

Items can be dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 6, and Wednesday, April 8, in a collection container outside the Frisco office, 720 Summit Blvd. No. 103.