Stewart Title to host food drive for Family & Intercultural Resource Center
Stewart Title is accepting nonperishable food items to be donated to the Family & Intercultural Resource Center, which offers daily food banks for community members in need.
Items in high demand include: canned tuna, canned chicken, peanut butter, dry pasta, pasta sauce, canned fruit and vegetables, boxes of macaroni and cheese and soup.
Items can be dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 6, and Wednesday, April 8, in a collection container outside the Frisco office, 720 Summit Blvd. No. 103.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.