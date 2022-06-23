Still haven’t cast your ballot in Colorado’s primaries? We’re here to help.

A ballot drop-off box inside Frisco Town Hall on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Liz Copan/Summit Daily News archive

If you’re one of the millions of Colorado voters who haven’t yet cast their ballots in this year’s primary election, then you’ve come to the right place.

You have until 7 p.m. on June 28 to vote, whether that’s by turning in the ballot that was mailed to you or voting in person. (It’s too late to mail back your ballot. You should use a drop box to ensure your ballot is counted.)

We’ve put together this guide for the procrastinators voters who are waiting until the last minute to weigh in on the important local, state and federal primary races being decided this month. Most of the action is in Republican primaries.

How to vote and what’s at stake

