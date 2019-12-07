Still need health insurance coverage for 2020? Time is almost up!

Editor’s Note: Sponsored content brought to you by Peak Health Alliance

You may have your winter gear ready for the season, but what about your health insurance? Enrollment is underway for coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2020. See factbox for enrollment details.

For January 1 coverage, the deadline for individual enrollment is just days away. Open enrollment ends on December 15 for January 1 coverage.

This deadline extends to January 15 for coverage that will start February 1.

After open enrollment ends, getting covered for 2020 is limited to those experiencing a qualifying event. Small businesses can enroll throughout the year.

Go to Peak Health (org) for more information and learn how to enroll.

Get free, in-person help from a health navigator at FIRC (summitfirc.org).

Visit connectforhealthco.com to get pricing and enroll directly.

Rather than renew your 2019 health coverage, take the time to review what’s out there and enroll before December 15.

Peak Health Alliance, a Summit County nonprofit purchasing alliance,not only negotiated competitive rates for 2020, it also partnered with local providers to give our local community better access to care.

Given the historically high costs of health insurance in Summit County, here are 7 things you should know about Peak Health Alliance.

1. Peak Health Alliance is a community solution to high healthcare costs

Peak Health Alliance was created by The Summit Foundation as a way to leverage the purchasing power of all of Summit County to negotiate better healthcare prices and options for locals and small businesses. Peak’s plans were designed with better coverage, increased local access to providers and lower deductibles. This partnership is the first of its kind in Colorado, created and operated right here in Summit County, with plans for expansion to more Colorado counties in 2021 and beyond. This expanded coverage will present more contracting power to deliver this cost-effective model to more communities that face high insurance premiums.

2. Partnerships with top providers and carriers

Peak’s 2020 health plansare offered through Bright Health for families and individuals and Rocky Mountain Health Plans for businesses.

In addition to access to local providers, Peak Health Alliance also made sure families would be able to access Children’s Hospital Colorado and also get specialty tertiary care (with approvals) from UC Health and MD Anderson.

3. Plans include coverage of pre-existing conditions and preventative care.

Peak health plans are Affordable Care Act (ACA) compliant, meaning preventative care is included and pre-existing conditions are covered. Plans include health screenings for many diseases and conditions such as high blood pressure, cholesterol, cancers and diabetes. Coverage also includes annual wellness exams, expansive pediatric coverage, immunizations and more.

4. Low-cost telemedicine access

Get free or low-cost care from a doctor remotely, thanks to telemedicine access. Telemedicine allows providers to connect with patients remotely, via phone, video or other technology, to deliver health services and advice.

5. Peak Health focused on the unique needs of Summit County to design the plans

Mental health is a pressing issue in Summit County. That’s why Peak Health Alliance worked to ensure its health plans offer improved mental health coverage with access to more mental health professionals, zero deductibles and low or no copays.

6. Peak Health includes wider access to the providers we all know so you don’t have to drive to Denver for care.

Peak’s plans include access to providers such as:

St. Anthony Summit Medical Center

High Country Healthcare

Summit Community Care Clinic

Ebert Family Clinic

Swan Mountain Women’s Center

Axis Sports Medicine

Avalanche Physical Therapy and Sports Rehabilitation

Panorama/Summit Orthopedics

7. Peak is working to help those affected by the change in federal tax credits.

Tax credits are still available to those who qualify based on their income. The federal government is offering fewer tax credits this year to nearly all Colorado residents, meaning some will find less subsidy for insurance in 2020. That’s why Peak urges people to research and shop instead of simply renewing their 2019 plans, and to seek assistance from Connect for Health or FIRC if you don’t know whether you can receive a credit.